By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

FAIRMONT — It didn’t take long for Michael Meade to run an inventory of the contents of his apartment Monday.

“OK, that’s my bed and that’s my couch,” he said. “The other stuff, I can’t tell.”

He was pointing to a pile of rubble from the now-ruined Fairmont Village Apartments building on Locust Avenue — which was a structural casualty of Sunday’s deluge that dropped up to 3 inches of rain in a short period of time across the city and other communities in Marion County.

Rain accumulating on the flat roof of the building began coursing through the floors below.

The pressure from all that precipitation caused a back wall to blow out, said Chris McIntire, who directs Homeland Security and 911 services for Marion.

In addition to Fairmont Village Apartments, dispatchers fielded 165 calls from the city and the county at the height of the storm, McIntire said, for water rescues, downed trees and swamped basements and roads.

What was bad, McIntire said, could have been tragically worse.

No injuries were reported in the building collapse.

Read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2025/06/17/after-the-flood-resident-of-now-ruined-apartment-building-talks-about-sundays-rains-that-led-to-its-partial-collapse/