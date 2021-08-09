<div><p>Neil Zimmerman is stepping down as baseball coach at William Byrd after six seasons. He made the announcement last week with the end of the season baseball banquet scheduled for this week.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_48206" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-48206" style="width: 916px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-48206 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/DSC_0398-916x1024.jpg" alt="" width="916" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/DSC_0398-916x1024.jpg 916w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/DSC_0398-268x300.jpg 268w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/DSC_0398-768x859.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/DSC_0398-1374x1536.jpg 1374w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/DSC_0398-1832x2048.jpg 1832w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/DSC_0398-600x671.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/DSC_0398-750x839.jpg 750w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/08\/DSC_0398-1140x1275.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 916px) 100vw, 916px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-48206" class="wp-caption-text">Neil Zimmerman is resigning after six years as Terrier baseball coach.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>\u201cIt\u2019s just time,\u201d said Zimmerman. \u201cI have a couple kids and they\u2019re getting older. They\u2019re playing sports and I\u2019ve missed a lot already. I didn\u2019t want to have to choose between baseball and my kids, because if I have to choose I\u2019m going to choose the kids.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Neil leaves with a six season record of 72-59. That actually covers seven years, as the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team finished 11-4 in an abbreviated 2021 season, losing in the Region 3D finals to Abingdon in a 2-1 walk-off victory for the Falcons.<\/p>\n<p>Byrd graduated 11 seniors this year. Among the highlights of Zimmerman\u2019s tenure was an upset win over Liberty Christian Academy, the favorite to win the state, in the 2018 regionals when Byrd fielded a team of mostly freshmen and sophomores. That group was 27-11 in the past two seasons while missing out on the 2020 campaign.<\/p>\n<p>Zimmerman leaves behind a resume few can match in the storied Byrd baseball program. He grew up playing for outstanding youth teams in Vinton and was a sophomore on the 1997 state championship Terrier team. After graduating in 1999 he played four years at Ferrum College.<\/p>\n<p>Neil started coaching when Anthony Amos asked Zimmerman and Steve Sizemore to help on the Byrd team of middle school players that was not sanctioned by the school. He continued when the school took over the middle school program, then assisted Sizemore on the Byrd varsity team when Steve was named head coach. He also assisted Chris Carr with the varsity and served as jayvee coach before accepting the job as head coach prior to the 2015 season. If you cut him, he\u2019d bleed maroon and orange.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI\u2019ve been here for a long time,\u201d he said. \u201cAfter a\u00a0 while it becomes part of you. I\u2019m not sure how I\u2019m going to feel this fall and next spring when I\u2019m not a part of this baseball program anymore. It will be strange, but I\u2019ll be here to help on the field or with whatever the new coach needs me for.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The Byrd baseball program is like very few in the high school ranks. Former coach Gary Walthall maintains a roster of former players he periodically e-mails with information on the team and the lives of past and current players. It truly is a big family.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cYou have to realize when you take this job you\u2019re not just getting 40 players,\u201d said Zimmerman. \u201cYou\u2019re also getting 30 years of guys who want to be involved with the program. It\u2019s something that will always be in your blood and I\u2019m just glad I\u2019ve been able to play a small part in it.\u201d<\/p><\/div>