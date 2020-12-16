The State Fair of Virginia is pleased to announce details for the 2020 applied scholarship program.

While restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair and activities were limited to a modified Youth Livestock Show, the fair remains committed to supporting the commonwealth’s youth through scholarships.

Youth who exhibited beef cattle, sheep, meat goats or swine in the modified Youth Livestock Show are eligible to apply for 12 scholarships offered by the fair. Additionally, a $1,000 scholarship from the Gatewood Holland Stoneman Endowment and two youth development scholarship opportunities—each worth $2,000—are open to youth who participated in the 2020 livestock shows or 2019 non-livestock youth competitions.

Funds allocated for the scholarships represent a portion of the proceeds from the sixth annual Youth Livestock Sale of Champions auction, which was held Oct. 3, as well as general donations to the scholarship program.

The 12 scholarships for 2020 livestock exhibitors, totaling $18,000, will be offered in three age groups: Juniors (9-12); Intermediate (13-15); and Seniors (16 and older). Groups are based on exhibitors’ ages as of Sept. 30, 2020.

Details and applications are available in the “Scholarship” section of the fair’s website at StateFairVa.org. Applications must be completed electronically and received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2021.