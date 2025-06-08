By Alan Wooten | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – His optimism bright, recognition of a neighbor state genuine beyond his family’s ties, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Saturday night energized and challenged the Old North State Dinner crowd in North Carolina.
Considered a pivotal asset to the national party plans in 2028, the skilled orator mixed proven facts and strategies of success for his state and North Carolina, anecdotal humor, and direct appeal through the core of conservative values to the heavy-hitter crowd of more than 500 in Greensboro.
“I have an amazing sense of optimism about America,” Youngkin said. “I see the golden age. I see an America that understands that faith and family and hard work are things we must defend. The Constitution must be complied with and not ignored.
“America is the greatest country on Earth. Americans understand what it means to win. Virginians and North Carolinians understand what it means to win. We don’t follow; we lead. That’s my challenge tonight. We must lead.”
Roughly two years from the earnest lining up of the party for the 2028 presidential cycle, Youngkin – son of a mother from Durham and father from Winston-Salem – is on a short “A” list. Visits to state party audiences offer litmus tests of sorts, similar to a week earlier when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz rallied South Carolina Democrats.
His was no ordinary Republican win in 2021. Virginia does statewide elections each year, and for 12 straight Democrats were undefeated.
Then Youngkin became the second Republican this century – Robert McDonnell (2010) was the other – to win the governor’s office in a state with a limit of one term. In fact, over the last 50 years, only five of the 12 have represented the Grand Old Party. Plus, Jason Miyares won attorney general and Winsome Earle-Sears won lieutenant governor.
Despite suggestions President Donald Trump might seek a tweak to enable a third term, the unlikelihood today is outweighing the probability of change. Thus, the presidential clear early front-runner is Vice President J.D. Vance. Distant but a level above others are Secretary of State Marco Rubio and three governors in the South – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Youngkin.
There could be a ticket with Vance, or top Cabinet posts.
Regardless, if Saturday’s audience is the barometer, he’s well received even if there was no mention from the party or him about 2028. Rather, all eyes are on 2026, Youngkin said, “because elections have consequences.”
North Carolina, previously a 7-7 split, had 10 Republican wins of 14 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024. The Virginia governor said it’s important to not only win the General Assembly chambers, but also the federal House “because the majority runs through North Carolina.”
“As we organize for 2026, it’s of paramount importance that we win,” Youngkin said. “Coming in second is coming in last. And with that, I want you to know that we stand together, Virginians and North Carolinians, stand together. We’ve stood together before. We stood with 11 other independent colonies and formed a more perfect union.
“We understand that freedom is not free. We did so guided by our foundational faith, and belief in our creator.”
He praised the words of Thomas Jefferson, saying that “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” indeed “became the calling sign for America.”
“This is our destiny,” he said. “This is where we must walk together arm in arm, Virginians, North Carolinians, Americans. It’s ours to build, and our responsibly to take it.”
Youngkin hit the conservative talking points strong – family and parents’ rights over government when it comes to education and children; the economy; boys in girls sports; fentanyl; immigration; and public safety.
And in a nod to those still recovering from Hurricane Helene, he included the embattled FEMA agency.
Pending what office or administrative position he may choose, Youngkin will have a strong record to stand on.
He told the audience about the delivery of $9 billion in tax relief; slashing 80,000 regulations that generate $1.2 billion in savings to Virginians each year; and businesses once lined up to leave the commonwealth now in line to come in.
Residents, too.
And he said 270,000 more people work today than three years ago.
“When there are jobs, there is hope,” Youngkin said. “When those magic three words are uttered, right behind ‘I love you’ is ‘you are hired’ – there’s dignity in work. There’s hope and opportunity. When lots of people are working, states run surplus after surplus after surplus.”
Winning economies wins elections. It continues to do so with the Legislature that appropriates money in North Carolina, in Virginia, and in 2024 Americans sought and delivered economic change through the White House.
“North Carolina and Virginia share a passion for liberty and freedom, that literally pounds in our chest,” Youngkin said. “It is this passion that I think makes us so important, not just in our respective states but across America.”
Leave a Reply