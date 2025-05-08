By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Virginia’s newly approved two-year budget includes $12 million for maternal health investments, though the state has not yet released details on how the funds will be distributed or used.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the amended budget on May 3, highlighting key priorities while retaining a $900 million surplus. The maternal health allocation is part of a broader $825.9 million package, including $686 million for Medicaid and $100 million for the Children’s Services Act.
A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health told The Center Square the agency “does not have the specific information about where the funding will be distributed and how it will be used” at this time.
The governor also vetoed two bills that would have required medical providers to complete unconscious bias and cultural competency training as a condition of license renewal. In his veto statements, Youngkin said the mandates could limit the Board of Medicine’s flexibility and may not address the leading drivers of maternal mortality. He cited recently released state data showing maternal deaths declined from 45 in 2021 to 23 in 2024.
In a separate move, Youngkin vetoed legislation establishing a statutory right to contraception access in Virginia, citing existing legal protections and warning of potential litigation against providers.
The Children’s Services Act helps coordinate services for at-risk youth across state and local agencies. It supports behavioral health care, foster placements and special education. A recent state survey shows some counties received over $500,000 in CSA funding, with Fairfax and Chesapeake among the highest.
The budget includes $25 million for employer-based child care initiatives and $7.5 million to reduce the statewide waitlist. That funding echoes proposals from Del. Adele McClure, D-Arlington, including a bill that passed the House but ultimately failed in the Senate
Two early childhood-related bills passed and will take effect on July 1. House Bill 1760 directs the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to develop a statewide plan for early childhood mental health services. House Bill 1685 clarifies oversight requirements for publicly funded early education providers.
In Mechanicsville, parents told The Center Square they pay between $1,250 and $1,850 monthly for full-time child care. One parent said after-school care costs more than $130 per week during the school year and closer to $300 during the summer. Infant care costs reported ranged from $374 to $429 per week.
Officials have not said when or how the maternal health or childcare funds will be distributed. The Virginia Department of Health said more information may become available as planning progresses.
