RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday that he will seek legislation to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in comments shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Republican told The Washington Post he has asked four Republican lawmakers to draft the legislation. He told the Post that although he favors banning most abortions after 15 weeks, a cutoff at 20 weeks might be necessary to build consensus in the divided Virginia legislature. He reiterated his support for exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at risk.

In a statement, he said he’s asked for legislation to be introduced when the General Assembly convenes in January.

The statement by Youngkin said the high court “has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states.”

“I’m proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life. The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions,” he said in the statement.

Youngkin said he has asked two senators and two members of the House of Delegates to “find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward.”