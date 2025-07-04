By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday outlined five areas of focus for reducing crime and strengthening law enforcement in Virginia, pointing to efforts to hire more troopers, raise pay and expand career pathways during remarks at Virginia State Police headquarters.
Youngkin said when he took office, the state was facing a 20-year high in its murder rate and law enforcement agencies were “well understaffed.” He said the state has since focused on recruitment, launching the 144th Basic Trooper Class, the fourth largest in Virginia’s history, with over 100 recruits, including many with prior military experience and from 14 states and two other countries.
According to the Virginia State Police’s 2023 annual report, the agency has 2,189 authorized trooper positions, with staffing challenges continuing as it works to fill vacancies.
A second focus, Youngkin said, is expanding apprenticeship opportunities to help young people enter law enforcement faster, emphasizing that Virginia wants to “engage with them in a process that used to be slow and is now fast.”
He also highlighted pay increases as a third area of progress, noting that the state has raised starting salaries for officers and adjusted step plans to improve the career path for those in law enforcement.
A fourth focus is showcasing law enforcement career opportunities, with Youngkin pointing to positions within local police departments, sheriff’s offices and the state police, as well as specialized units such as the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Finally, Youngkin said Virginia is committed to combating crime and strengthening security through partnerships and intelligence-led policing, highlighting human trafficking enforcement and describing the state’s homeland security work as “providing enormous results.”
The remarks came during an event at state police headquarters with Colonel Matthew Hanley, superintendent of the Virginia State Police, and Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian, who discussed recruitment efforts and local partnerships to improve public safety.
