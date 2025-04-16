By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Virginia will begin replacing the aging Norris Bridge eight years ahead of schedule under a new infrastructure plan backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The project, including construction and preliminary engineering work, is expected to cost more than $400 million. It will rebuild the 1.9-mile span connecting Lancaster and Middlesex counties, a key route for more than 7,500 drivers daily.

Built in 1957, the current bridge lacks shoulders and has narrow lanes, prompting long-standing safety concerns. A sudden closure could force an 85-mile detour.

Its aging design has made it one of the most closely watched bridges in the region. A previous report stated that the existing bridge is “continuously subject to a patchwork of emergency repairs and routine maintenance and does not meet current structural standards.” The report also notes that because the structure is in a saltwater environment, it deteriorates more rapidly than land-based bridges.

Lawmakers approved a new funding mechanism this year that lets Virginia borrow up to $1 billion for urgent bridge replacements, including Norris, and tunnels across the commonwealth. The law allows the state to issue up to $200 million in bonds each year, targeting “special structures” that are costly and critical to regional travel.

Youngkin said the bridge will “help keep travelers safe for the next century and drive growth for local communities.”

“It is time to build a modern bridge that will serve the communities of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula for the next 100 years,” said Youngkin in a statement. “Today we are accelerating construction of a new Norris Bridge to meet the daily travel needs of residents and businesses, and to welcome visitors to these scenic waterfront regions. Through this action, people will be driving over the new bridge almost a decade sooner than expected.”

The new bridge will include wider lanes, shoulders, and higher guardrails, as well as upgrades that bring it in line with modern safety standards.

Preliminary work, including soil samplings, environmental review, and location studies is underway to determine the best site and foundation for the new bridge. Right-of-way acquisition will begin only after those reviews are complete.

The existing bridge is rated in fair condition and has undergone multiple repairs in recent years, including a $7.1 million steel rehabilitation project to maintain structural integrity.

Sen. Ryan McDougle, who introduced the bill, said the project reflects a broader push to improve bridges and tunnels across Virginia, adding: “Even if you live miles from one of these tunnels or bridges, the benefits will be experienced by us all.”

Senate Bill 1082 passed with broad bipartisan support and creates a long-term strategy for replacing major structures before they become safety liabilities.

Construction is set to begin in 2028, and the current bridge will be demolished only after the new bridge is open.