RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his pick for Virginia’s next secretary of health and human resources, a role that will involve helping oversee pandemic-related public policy.

John Littel has been tapped for the role, the transition announced Monday.

Littel recently served as the president of Magellan of Virginia, which administers behavioral health services for Virginia Medicaid enrollees.

He’s also worked in federal and state government, including as Virginia’s deputy secretary of health and human resources.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating impacts on Virginians across the Commonwealth, and John will play a pivotal role in overseeing our efforts in protecting Virginians’ lives and livelihoods. Starting on Day One, John’s experience will be an asset as we fix our broken mental and behavioral health system, ensure Virginians have access to affordable, free-market healthcare options, and reform our healthcare safety net to save taxpayer dollars and improve healthcare outcomes,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Youngkin, who will be sworn in Saturday, has promised a change in direction with regard to COVID-19. He does not support vaccine or mask mandates, though he has advocated for Virginians to get vaccinated and receive boosters as appropriate.

Later Monday, Youngkin announced he had chosen Sheriff Robert “Bob” Mosier, a Virginia native with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in a wide range of capacities, to serve as secretary of public safety and homeland security.

Mosier was elected sheriff of Fauquier County in 2015.

Youngkin’s cabinet picks are subject to legislative approval.