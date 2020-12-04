Ruth Norris Yates, 92, resident of Salem for 73 years, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 12. She was born on December 26, 1927; and was the much-loved daughter of Lewis Frank Norris and Betty Norris.

Ruth was a devoted wife and loving mother who put God and family first in her life. As a devout Christian and long-time member of Salem Baptist Church and West Salem Baptist Church, she was active in Women’s Missionary Union, Home Missions Board, Sanctuary Choirs, Sunday School and church dinners. Ruth was a favorite Driver’s Education Teacher for Andrew Lewis High School and Salem High School. She gave back to her community by serving as a volunteer at Lewis Gale Hospital for 12 years.

Ruth was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 64 years, Clyde H. Yates, Principal in Roanoke County School system. She is survived by her daughter Brenda and son-in-law Tom Ferguson of New City, New York; son Larry and daughter-in-law Christie Yates of Stephenson, Virginia; beloved grandchildren The Rev. Guy and Joy Ferguson of Auburn Hills, MI; Robert and Holly Ferguson of Atlanta, GA.; Zachary and Malia Yates, and great granddaughter Zoe Evelyn of Sterling, Virginia; Colby and Kristin Yates, and great grandchildren Easton, Ben, and Berkeley of Winchester, VA.; Amanda Yates of Cross Junction, VA.; Peggy Phillips, dear sister, of Vinton, VA. Ruth was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters, Orville, Fred, Paul, Lucille, Frank Norris, Jr and Nadine.

Ruth enjoyed homemaking, cooking large dinners for her family, sending cards as a ministry, supporting a large network of friends and church work. Her family and friends cherished her.

A private family funeral will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park led by Dr. Heath Rickman of Salem Baptist Church.