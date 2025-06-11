By Olivia Haught, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Large crowds, mom hugs, armation and support marked Charleston’s annual Pride Parade and Festival on Saturday.

After the parade, where about 20 groups marched north on Laidley Street near Slack Plaza, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin opened the festival with a proclamation. Wearing a “free mom hugs” T-shirt, Goodwin proclaimed June as Pride Month in Charleston as festival attendees at Slack Plaza held rainbow flags and pride signs.

“What began as a courageous stand against discrimination and injustice has grown into a celebration of the extraordinary courage and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community,” Goodwin read from her proclamation.

Chris Gosses, Rainbow Pride of West Virginia’s president, said that when planning the 2025 Pride Parade and Festival, there were concerns about losing sponsors due to the current push to end diversity, equity and inclusion in state and federal settings. Instead, Gosses said, the event had the most corporate backing in the festival’s 28-year history. Gosses added that last year’s Pride Parade and Festival had a $2.4 million economic impact on the city of Charleston.

