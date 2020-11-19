By Brandon Martin

Two local World War II veterans were honored in a Veteran’s Day ceremony held Nov. 11 at the Martinsville City Public Schools Administration Building.

Houston Smith, who served as a waist gunner in the European Theatre of WWII; and Richard Stine, who provided weather forecasting in the Pacific Theatre, were the guests of honor for the event.

Smith’s son, Hugh, shared a humorous moment from his father’s time in gunnery school.

“They were up in the air and he was manning the gun,” Hugh Smith said. “There was another plane pulling the target. The instructor is standing over him and the target is way above their plane so he’s having to lay down on his belly and get as low as he could to get the gun pointed up at the target.”

As Houston Smith was attempting to line up his sights, “the instructor went and put his boot right on top of his back.”

Hugh Smith said his father didn’t take too well to the gesture, prompting a surprising action.

“It made him so mad that he went and started aiming at the rope that was pulling the target,” Hugh Smith said. “Sure enough, the target started trickling down to the sea. After that, the instructor never put his boot on him again.”

Houston Smith said that the “target is now floating in the Caribbean somewhere.”

Lethia Hammond, niece to Houston Smith, made the trip from Botetourt County to honor her uncle.

“Uncle Houston was 17-years-old and was working as an apprentice in the naval shipyards and Pearl Harbor was attacked,” she said. “It wasn’t long before he volunteered for the war effort and he was inducted. Soon after that, he was flying B-52 Bombers. I can’t help but wonder what it was like for a 17-year-old boy, from Shenandoah, Virginia to all of a sudden be piloting bombers and gunning down enemy planes.”

During many conversations with her uncle, Hammond said she gained the utmost respect for servicemen, especially those that fought in World War II.

“We talked about how bleak things looked for him and his comrades during the war,” Hammond said. “The fact that American servicemen did whatever was necessary to protect our freedom and our allied countrymen. I want you to know Uncle Houston that I wouldn’t have missed this day for the world because without you and your fellow servicemen, my world would be a lot darker.”

Stine looked back at his decision to fight the good fight, thankful for the path that he had chosen.

“My father wanted me to join something like the Weather Service, so I wouldn’t get shot at,” Stine said. “He was a smart man.”

Even after seeing some of the worst horrors brought about in warfare, Stine considers himself to be lucky.

“I’m very happy to have been in this world ever,” he said. “I just enjoy it and I don’t plan to leave anytime soon.”

Wendy Embree, Stine’s daughter, offered gratitude to all veterans.

“Our family is very proud of our dad and all of the other World War II veterans,” Embree said. “They are some of the last of the greatest generation and they are definitely an inspiration to all of us. On behalf of our family, I’d like to thank all of the veterans who have served our country. We are indebted to you.”

In addition to Houston Smith and Stine, two other local World War II veterans were also in attendance for the ceremony – Ed Linker and John McCain II.

Representatives from federal, state and local governments also were on hand to honor service members.