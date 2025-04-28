By Max Morgan, The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Board of Governors (BOG) approved two new artificial intelligence academic programs in the John Chambers College of Business and Economics earlier this month.

WVU will introduce an undergraduate and graduate program, both aimed at helping students gain AI skills they can use professionally, according to Brad Price, chair and associate professor in the Department of Management Information Systems and Supply Chain Management, and Annie Cui, department chair and professor of marketing.

The bachelor of science in applied artificial intelligence and data analytics will provide students with hands-on experience to help them understand how companies develop and implement artificial intelligence and data analytics models, according to the John Chambers College of Business and Economics website.

The master of science in artificial intelligence marketing focuses on equipping students with AI skills that enable them to effectively develop marketing strategies, according to Cui.

