By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Officials broke ground Thursday for a new $25 million health care campus that will serve behavioral health and emergency medical needs across a 10-county region encompassing parts of West Virginia and Virginia.

Supporters gathered outside the Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginias off Route 460 in Bluefield for the ceremony which marks the start of the site’s transformation.

“It’s a great event today and I’m super excited to talk about our $25 million project,” Princeton Community Hospital president and CEO Karen Bowling said.

“I think it’s important for us to acknowledge how we got here today and how this project came about,” she said. “It is important for us to invest in Mercer County. There’s a great need here and we are so fortunate to have a great board of directors who have vision and saw the need for this project, but more importantly we have a great system board. And Albert Wright, who leads that system board, they were able to believe in us and know this is a great investment in Mercer County.”

