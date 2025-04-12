By Anna Goldizen, The Daily Athenaeum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU confirmed Thursday that six students and three alumni have had their student visas revoked by the federal government, according to Shauna Johnson, director of news communications.

Revocations affected three students and three alumni on the Morgantown campus and three students at the WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley, West Virginia. All causes used “name found in criminal records check” as justification for the revocations, according to Johnson.

Johnson said the University is working with students who have been affected by the terminations and have had their records terminated in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

The University is currently not aware of any staff revocations, according to Johnson.

Johnson did not disclose what federal agency is revoking student visas or how affected students are being notified.

Read more: https://www.thedaonline.com/news/university/wvu-confirms-9-student-visa-revocations/article_c148b488-4821-4bc7-8f18-e9500a7b9a36.html