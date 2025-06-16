By Rich Stevens for The Intelligencer

WHEELING — R. Douglas “Doug” Huff, whose name is synonymous with the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, announced his retirement as the organization’s secretary-treasurer, effective at the conclusion of the 2024-25 prep athletic season.

The 82-year-old Huff, whose career as a sportswriter commenced at the age of 12, reflected on what allowed him to serve 70 years in the business that includes being one of only 10 West Virginians inducted into the National High School Sports Hall of Fame.

“After more than three quarters of a century, I can’t recall not having sports in my life,” said Huff, who served as chairman of the WVSWA’s Victory Awards Dinner since 1993. “Sports has been not only a personal passion but a way of life.”

Huff’s role as the organization’s secretary-treasurer will be filled by veteran sportswriter Jim Workman, publisher of Wally’s and Wimpy’s, one of the state’s most recognized publications.

“Taking over a position Doug Huff held for more than 40 years was not in my plans,” Workman said. “When he asked me to consider it, I was honored. With the help of my fellow (WVSWA) officers, I look forward to progressing on Doug’s foundation.”

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/sports/top-sports/2025/06/wvswa-icon-doug-huff-to-retire-after-70-year-career/