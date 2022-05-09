CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who owns a learning center for children with autism has been selected as the U.S. Small Business Administration small business person of the year.

Jill Scarbro-McLaury is the first person in West Virginia to receive the award, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said.

“Her dedication to a wonderful cause and her skills as a small business owner are an inspiration to us all, and I could not be more proud to congratulate her as West Virginia’s first-ever winner of this national award,” Justice said in a statement.

The West Virginia Small Business Development Center submitted Scarbro-McLaury’s nomination for the award.

Scarbro-McLaury, who is also an educator, owns Bright Futures Learning Services in Winfield.

“This award validates that taking care of people is always the right thing to do,” she said.

Scarbro-McLaury was named the 2022 West Virginia Small Business Person of the Year in April. She also earned the SBA’s West Virginia Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year award in 2019.