PINEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Several police and sheriff’s departments in West Virginia are among those benefiting from the state treasurer’s recent unclaimed property firearms auction.

Last week, state Treasurer Riley Moore presented a check for $19,098 to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for proceeds from the auction, his office said in a news release.

State and local law enforcement agencies are allowed to turn over unclaimed, seized or outdated firearms to the treasurer’s office for auction. The proceeds can be given back to the agency for its use.

After law enforcement determines lawful owners of the firearms can’t be found, the weapons can be turned over to the treasurer’s office for auction. People who want to bid must be a valid, licensed federal firearms dealer.

More than 60 licensed dealers attended this year’s auction in July. The auction raised a record of nearly $140,000 in proceeds, the release said.

Other agencies that benefited from the auction included sheriff’s departments from Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha and Marion counties; the Lewisburg, Montgomery, New Martinsville, Nitro, Parkersburg and South Charleston city police departments; the Marlinton, Moorefield, Parkersburg, Union and Weston state police detachments; and Division of Natural Resources detachments in Farmington and Romney.