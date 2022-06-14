CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators conducted 487 inspections during a three-day safety blitz involving commercial drivers and their vehicles.

The recent inspections focused on wheel end components that support heavy loads, maintain stability and control and are critical for braking, the Public Service Commission said Monday in a news release.

Officers discovered 444 vehicle violations and 198 driver violations. They placed 62 vehicles and 16 drivers out of service, the statement said.

The statement said wheel end component violations typically account for about one-fourth of the out-of-service vehicle violations discovered during the annual event.

“Keeping West Virginia’s highways safe is a critical mission,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said.