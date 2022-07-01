CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard’s full-time response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end Friday, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Justice first activated the National Guard to assist with the state’s pandemic response in March 2020. Among their duties, guard members have transported supplies, staffed COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites, disinfected vehicles and facilities, and assisted health departments with data entry.

“They did an unbelievable job and they continue to do that every day,” Justice said at a news conference Thursday.

Justice said 60 guard members will remain on active duty through September to assist the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force.