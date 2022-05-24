CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the man’s brother.

David Stanley admitted Monday in federal court that he sent several intimidating and threatening messages through social media to a witness in a case against Stanley’s brother, Charles Stanley, court records showed.

David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Sept. 8.

Charles Stanley pleaded guilty in February to charges related to the theft of mining equipment from an energy facility.