CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been arrested for allegedly making bomb threats that forced the evacuation of a posh resort, state police said Friday.

Joseph Toler, 62, of Danville, was arrested Thursday on three counts each of terroristic threats and false reporting of an emergency incident.

A caller to the Summers County 911 center last Saturday reported that bombs had been placed at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs and at a retirement home in Charleston. Law enforcement evacuated and searched both locations. No explosive devices were found, state police said in a statement.

Toler was being held on $75,000 bond at the South Central Regional Jail pending arraignment. Jail records didn’t indicate whether Toler has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.