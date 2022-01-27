BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its Groundhog Day event next week, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie.

The event opens at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center in Upshur County, with activities beginning at 9:30 a.m. and French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.

Live music will be provided by the French Creek Elementary School Choir, and there will be refreshments, activities and opportunities to tour the Wildlife Center, the state Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.

The center has nearly 30 different species of West Virginia mammals, birds and reptiles, such as black bear, bobcat, elk, gray wolf, bison and mountain lion.