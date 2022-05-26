CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is bring treated for possible Lyme disease after becoming ill following two events he attended in the northern part of the state.

The Republican governor postponed his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week and said he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Most cases can be treated with antibiotics.

In a statement, Justice said he began feeling ill after events Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville.

“I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%,” the governor said.

He said he plans to resume his COVID-19 briefings after the Memorial Day weekend.

In January, Justice contracted the coronavirus and had to postpone delivery of his State of the State speech to the Legislature.