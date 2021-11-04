WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (AP) — The board of a small college in West Virginia has censured its president after he plagiarized some speeches.

West Liberty University’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the motion Wednesday to censure President W. Franklin Evans. A board vote on the issue of firing Evans narrowly failed last month.

The reprimand becomes part of Evans’ permanent record for annual evaluation purposes.

Evans was accused of using quotes from several sources without attributing them during various speeches. Evans apologized last month in a letter to the university.

“The board now believes it is time for West Liberty University to move forward and face the many challenges that all universities across the country are dealing with,” board chairman Rich Lucas said after the vote.

In January Evans became the first Black president in West Liberty’s 183-year history.