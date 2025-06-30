By Ashton Pack, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Turnpike in Kanawha County was closed Thursday night into Friday morning due to high water.

“The call came in at the first sign of high waters at around 9:02 p.m.,” West Virginia State Police Captain L.T. Goldie said. “It was after five o’clock this morning when they got traffic moving.”

Goldie said there were no reported injuries.

West Virginia Parkways Executive Director Chuck Smith said in an email one lane reopened early Friday, but traffic remained at a standstill for hours.

Smith said Thursday’s rain led to a mudslide that blocked a 60-inch storm drain, causing flooding that led to a complete shutdown of the Turnpike’s northbound lanes.

