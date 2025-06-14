By Ashley Perham, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A statewide hiring freeze of West Virginia court employees was implemented by the Supreme Court last week, according to a memo from Keith Hoover, administrative director.

Hoover wrote that the freeze was a “prudent, proactive” step after the Legislature declined to increase the Supreme Court’s Personal Services line item by $5.5 million. The line item funds salaries and benefits for about 1,600 employees statewide.

But the Senate Finance Chairman says the Supreme Court already has the money to pay them.

Request vs. appropriation

Hoover wrote that “This 3.77% decrease is significant,” referencing the difference between the money requested and the money received.

The actual Personal Services line item remained at, at $140.7 million, while the overall Supreme Court budget increased by $1.9 million, mostly due to required insurance premium and pension payments. The total budget is $168 million.

The Supreme Court asked the legislature for a $5.5 million increase to Personal Services to cover the rising costs of Public Employees Insurance Agency employer premiums, 43 new positions created by the Legislature’s 2023 addition of 16 new judges and magistrates and a few other positions.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legal_affairs/wv-supreme-court-enacts-statewide-hiring-freeze-for-judicial-employees/article_cadf0ebf-da46-488f-9ba1-23d2b092e51f.html