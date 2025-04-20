The Morgan Messenger

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that turkey hunting will return to West Virginia on April 21 when the spring gobbler season opens across the state.

During the season, which will run for five weeks until May 25, hunters may harvest one bearded bird per day with a season bag limit of two. All hunters 15 and older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license, unless they are hunting under resident landowner privileges, and must carry a valid form of identification while hunting. A West Virginia hunting license can be purchased at WVhunt.com.

“Spring gobbler season is a time-honored tradition in West Virginia, offering hunters an exciting challenge and a chance to connect with nature,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “As hunters prepare for their hunts in the coming weeks, we want to urge them to take advantage of the youth season because it’s a great opportunity to introduce kids to the joys of hunting and make lasting memories together.”

