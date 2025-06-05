West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Public Service Commission recently issued orders that, once implemented, will extend the life of state coal–fired power plants, and through that, reinvigorate coal production in our region.

Based on provisions included in House Bill 2014, legislation to incentivize microgrid and data center development in West Virginia, the PSC orders require West Virginia’s regulated utilities to update their Integrated Resource Plans to include a detailed plant upgrade and maintenance plan, improvement compliance schedule, and cost estimate for ensuring the operation of each generating unit through their planned retirement date. The supplemental integrated resource plan shall also include an analysis of the action necessary to extend the life of each generating unit beyond their planned retirement date.

“This is exceptional news for West Virginia’s economy and workforce,” said Chris Hamilton, President of the West Virginia Coal Association. “We congratulate Governor Morrisey, the West Virginia Legislature and the Public Service Commission for passing and implementing the provisions included in the microgrid legislation which are meant to capitalize on the opportunities West Virginia’s coal resources offer to our great state. These efforts dovetail with President Trump’s Executive Orders to maximize the use of coal for economic prosperity, national security and energy independence.”

For additional information, contact Chris Hamilton at (304) 342-4153.