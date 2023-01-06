CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man charged with shooting at police officers earlier this year has been indicted on federal gun charges.

Richard Edward America III was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Clarksburg with illegally possessing “a small arsenal of weapons” despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for West Virginia’s northern district.

America, 45, of Salem, was also indicted for having silencers that were unregistered.

America fired at officers who had come to his house in Doddridge County to serve a search warrant in May, according to court records. Officers had gone to the house on suspicion that American had firearms he shouldn’t own. He fled the scene after the shooting but was later caught.

After the shooting, America was charged with six counts of attempted murder.

Police found 11 firearms, two silencers and ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.