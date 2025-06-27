By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At an interim legislative session meeting Sunday, a panel of West Virginia lawmakers got an update from the head of the state Office of Energy on a Morrisey administration reassessment of the state’s economic development strategy.

But the meeting yielded more questions than answers, as the legislators reported issues with the Morrisey administration’s pursuit of companies that could be potential sources of in-state economic development

Addressing the Joint Government and Finance Committee at Stonewall Resort State Park in Lewis County, Office of Energy Director and Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Nicholas Preservati said the state Department of Economic Development is finalizing a comprehensive review of economic development “from top to bottom.”

