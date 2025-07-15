By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A worker for global civil engineering company Mott MacDonald LLC in Marshall County began experiencing cramps and trouble walking while surveying a steep slope for a Columbia Gas Transmission pipeline construction project.

An employee of Wood County-based Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Company started to experience cramping while removing clay tile and installing a membrane on the roof of a building on the Capitol Complex grounds in Charleston.

A U.S. Postal Service worker became dehydrated and started vomiting while delivering mail on foot in Morgantown.

These were three of 17 incidents with exposure to environmental heat leading to inpatient hospitalizations in West Virginia from 2015 through 2024 reported from establishments covered by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

