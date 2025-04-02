By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Setting aside concerns they were dismissing potential for local concerns and increased power bills, the West Virginia House of Delegates has passed legislation requested by Gov. Patrick Morrisey aimed at ushering in data center development.

The House on Tuesday, in an 88-12 vote, passed House Bill 2014, a sweeping energy bill which would strip local governments and regulators of jurisdiction over data centers sought by the legislation while propping up increasingly costly coal-red electricity.

Morrisey called the legislation a “once-in-a-generation opportunity for West Virginia to power the future of data” in a statement last month. Morrisey said in a Tuesday statement he looked forward to the Senate approving the bill and sending it to his desk for approval.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/wv-house-passes-data-centers-bill-feared-to-risk-higher-bills-ignore-local-input/article_f06d4666-e514-45f7-a8ac-58c137d98cff.html