By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed legislation that would strip civil service system inclusion and access to grievance procedures from a wide swath of state employees.

In a 69-30 vote Monday, the House approved House Bill 2013, which would remove all Bureau of Senior Services, Department of Administration, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Revenue and Department of Veterans’ Assistance employees who leave their positions and future employees of those agencies from the state’s classified civil service system and state grievance procedures.

The bill, requested by Gov. Patrick Morrisey, now goes before the Senate.

