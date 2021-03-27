<br><div>\n <p><strong>SOUTH CHARLESTON,\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/w.va\/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">W.VA<\/a>.\u00a0\u2014<\/strong>\u00a0On March 16, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Gold Rush is returning for its fourth year. For the first time, Gold Rush will include 12 days of trout stockings at some of the state\u2019s most popular fishing lakes and streams.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cEvery year through our incredible Gold Rush program, more and more people are discovering the thrill of fishing in West Virginia\u2019s pristine waters, surrounded\u00a0by the awe-inspiring nature we are blessed to enjoy in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. Many are creating memories and family bonds that will last a lifetime,\u201d Gov. Justice said.<\/p>\n<p>From March 23 to April 3, the WVDNR will stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 62 lakes and streams, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests. Stockings are scheduled to run through April 3. Stocking locations\u00a0can be found at\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/wvcommerce.us12.list-manage.com\/track\/click?u=1fd3480c405ac1a37f3ebf506&id=d953bc2831&e=914ecc6bf3" target="_blank" rel="noopener">G<\/a><a href="https:\/\/wvcommerce.us12.list-manage.com\/track\/click?u=1fd3480c405ac1a37f3ebf506&id=a8073bf8db&e=914ecc6bf3" target="_blank" rel="noopener">oldRushWV.com<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe golden rainbow trout is a really unique fish and a little more difficult to catch than a regular rainbow trout, which makes them a trophy for many anglers,\u201d said WVDNR Hatchery Program Manager Jim Hedrick. \u201cOnce you see their unmistakable, bright-yellow color in the water, you can\u2019t help but get excited and we hope folks are able to get out this year and enjoy this exciting event.\u201d<\/p>\n<div class="parso-above-headline" style="margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; text-align: center; " id="parso-1390626524"><img alt="" width="980" height="174" style="display: inline-block;" src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/ezgif.com-gif-maker-2.gif"\/><noscript><img src="https:\/\/parsonsadvocate.b-cdn.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/21\/2021\/03\/ezgif.com-gif-maker-2.gif" alt="" width="980" height="174" style="display: inline-block;"\/><\/noscript><\/div> \n\t \n <\/div>\r\n