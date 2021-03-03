<div><p>Commissioner Everett Frazier of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is pleased to announce that customers may now take their driver\u2019s license knowledge test,\u00a0also known as the learner\u2019s permit,\u00a0online at the DMV\u2019s website,\u00a0dmv.wv.gov.<\/p>\n<p>According to Commissioner Frazier, \u201cWe are so excited to offer our customers this new online service.\u00a0 It\u2019s simple to register, and can be done immediately from the comfort, safety, and convenience of home.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Customers wanting to take advantage of this opportunity may visit the DMV website, or this direct link:\u00a0https:\/\/apps.wv.gov\/dmv\/selfservice.<\/p>\n<p>Customers will need access to a\u00a0computer with a keyboard, mouse, and camera\u00a0to take the test; phones will not work.<\/p>\n<p>If customers need technical assistance with any portion of the online testing process\u00a0once they have started the test, they may email\u00a0WVK2DOnlineSupport@iti4dmv.com.<\/p>\n<p>Once a customer passes the test, they will\u00a0be sent a link to conveniently schedule an appointment at\u00a0their local DMV Regional Office\u00a0where they can show\u00a0their proof documents and\u00a0receive their\u00a0learner\u2019s\/instruction permit\u00a0without having to wait in line.<\/p>\n<p>For more information, please visit the WV DMV website.<\/p><\/div>