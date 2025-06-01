The Hurricane Breeze

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia-American Water Company has asked the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to approve a 2-part water service increase to its 172,000 customers in Putnam and 21 other counties.

If approved, the proposed increase will become effective March 1, 2026. The water company proposes $46,376,033 in additional annual net water revenues over present rate revenues, or an overall increase in revenues of approximately 22.0 percent. The $46,376,033 increase in annual net water revenues consists of an increase in base rates of $58,935,579 and a decrease in distribution system improvement charges of $12,559,546 in annual revenue.

