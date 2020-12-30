<div><p>Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, even more so around the holidays and for the safety of all staff and patrons, the White Sulphur Springs Public Library went back to curbside service only effective Dec. 28. Curbside service will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.<br>\nEven though patrons cannot access the building to browse or use public access computers, they can: call for book pick-up and holds, place remote holds, utilize our Wi-Fi and Kids Connect in the parking lot, use digital services through WVREADS and WVInfoDepot.org, get a library card remotely, call for inter-library loans, peruse the free book cart (please do not return materials to this cart \u2013 please place in book return), and have materials copied\/faxed\/notarized.<br>\nPatrons can email documents to the library for printing, just call the circulation desk at 304-536-1171 for the email address.<br>\nNo fines will be charged during this time.<br>\nOur COVID-19 situation will be reviewed at the Library Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. with a possible reopening date of Jan. 9. Our overall goal is to provide a safe environment for all.<br>\nRemember to view our weekly electronic newsletter, Wowbrary, for a list of our latest releases. Patrons can initiate holds directly from the newsletter. If you are not subscribed to Wowbrary call the circulation desk at the number above or go to wowbrary.org and enter your zip code, select White Sulphur Springs Public Library and enter your email address to sign up for these weekly newsletters.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>