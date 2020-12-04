Teresa Jones Wright went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020. She was a beloved mother, wonderful wife, doting nana and caring daughter. She never ceased to bring a smile to the face of anyone she encountered and will be fiercely missed by her family and friends.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Edward Jones and brothers, Brad Jones and Eric Jones. She is survived by her husband Eddie Wright, children Josh Wright and Stacey and Brett Stamper. Her greatest treasures on Earth were her grandchildren Raelynn and Adalynn Stamper. She is also survived by her mother Wanda Jones, siblings Mark Jones, Marsha Jones and Mary Thomasson, and so many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends that made her circle whole and filled her world with love.

A Funeral Service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, at First Baptist Church with Pastors Kevin Altizer and Lee Sarver officiating. Interment followed at Huffman Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com