The Greenbrier Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will honor WWII veterans of the Greenbrier Valley (Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas, and Summers Counties) with a complimentary breakfast at Cooks Country Restaurant on Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

This will be the ninth consecutive year the Greenbrier Valley Chapter of the SAR has provided this setting for WWII veterans to gather, greet their fellow veterans, and share a meal and their favorite personal war story.

The restaurant is located at White Sulphur Springs Exit 175 of Interstate Route 64. Turn right onto Route 60, the restaurant is about one-half mile on the right side of Route 60. If you are traveling on Route 60 it is about five miles from Lewisburg.