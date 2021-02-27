<div><figure id="attachment_17266" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-17266" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img loading="lazy" width="1024" height="478" class="wp-image-17266 size-large" src="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Workshop-1024x478.jpg" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Workshop-1024x478.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Workshop-300x140.jpg 300w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Workshop-768x358.jpg 768w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Workshop-490x229.jpg 490w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Workshop-600x280.jpg 600w, https:\/\/henrycountyenterprise.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/10\/2021\/02\/Workshop.jpg 1080w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-17266" class="wp-caption-text">Some of the participants on a free, virtual workshop, \u201cTelework Plus Virtual School.Oh My!\u201d The event was hosted by Patrick Henry Community College.\u00a0<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">By Brandon Martin<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">One major hurdle for parents during the coronavirus pandemic has been learning how to juggle working from home while still ensuring their children receive a proper education in their new virtual setting.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">To help parents struggling to maintain the balancing act, panelists discussed some of the most common issues during a free, virtual workshop hosted Feb. 26 by Patrick Henry Community College hosted.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">At the workshop titled, \u201cTelework Plus Virtual School.Oh My!,\u201d Monica Hatchett, director of communications for Henry County Public Schools, suggested parents remember their available resources.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThe strongest resource is the classroom teacher,\u201d she said. \u201cWhile it feels like a lot of the time that teacher isn\u2019t there, the teacher is absolutely 100 percent there. Our teachers are essentially on-call\u201d 24 hours, 7 days a week.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hatchett said instructors are available to answer emails, talk with families, and share videos of lessons with parents.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThere are a lot of teachers that get questions from parents\u201d who then \u201ccreate videos to show the parent how to help their child learn something,\u201d Hatchett said. \u201cThe school counselor is also there to support students and their families. It\u2019s important for them to check in with kids on a more formal basis.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">While it can be difficult at times, Hatchett stressed the importance of remembering the basics.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt\u2019s important to check your child\u2019s grades on a regular basis,\u201d she said. \u201cLog into Canvas and see what they are doing. Ask them questions about the work they are doing or the video they should have watched.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The around-the-clock schedule of virtual learning comes at a cost for parents, according to Ashley Raynor, supervisor of school-based services at Piedmont Community Services in Franklin County.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cI\u2019ve had a lot of conversations with parents who are burnt out,\u201d Raynor said. \u201cI\u2019ve really focused with people on making goals that are small and reasonable goals. Getting people to dial back on high expectations and make small reasonable goals has been helpful.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Raynor said it\u2019s important to understand there are multiple ways to learn that aren\u2019t strictly school-related.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cMy goal is to make sure that kids have learned more than just academic stuff this year,\u201d she said. \u201cWhat have they learned from this experience and what have they taken away from it? I hope that it has made some of our kids stronger. We learned how to reach out for help when we need it and how to support each other. My hope is that it made us all better as a community to work together during a time that is really hard.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Beth Deatherage, a parent and the chief operating officer of Momenta, said she has found a couple of ways to remain resilient throughout the pandemic.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cOne is how important your workspace is,\u201d she said. \u201cThere are five people in my house all day. We didn\u2019t have separate workspaces for all of us prior to, so setting up a desk in one space for my fianc\u00e9, one space for me, one space for my son was important. I also got a mobile desk along the way and that really helped. I can work in a chair, on the treadmill, so I don\u2019t feel like I\u2019m in that same spot every day.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Deatherage also noted the importance of maintaining a normal balance between work and home life.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cTypically, when you work in an office you are done at 5 (p.m.) but now I\u2019m more likely to check in and work at 6 (p.m.) because I\u2019m not going anywhere,\u201d Deatherage said. \u201cMy son said at one point \u2018mommy, why do you work so much?\u2019\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Deatherage said this helped her notice that she needed to \u201cstop working so much and focus on the standard hours so I\u2019m making sure that I\u2019m spending more time with him. Being in the same house with him is not the same as spending time with him.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Jessica Butler, licensed professional counselor at Piedmont Community Services, also discussed the importance of downtime.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cBe flexible and pick your battles. One thing that I wish I knew before was to be able to take a break,\u201d Butler said. \u201cFigure out what has to be done and break it down to a more manageable schedule or manageable structure. This has taught me how to be flexible with how I interact with my children and even my job.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Hatchett said a little empathy goes a long way.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt\u2019s really important for us all to show each other some grace,\u201d she said. \u201cTypically, we don\u2019t reach out until we are already frustrated. I think it is important that we remember that about each other.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Deatherage said there has been an increase in parental critics during the pandemic, \u201ca lot of mom-shaming about technology for children. Because all of this virtual learning is technology-based, you feel this extra pressure to limit their technology. I\u2019ve had to kind of let that go completely.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She said that has helped her find some balance as well.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cMy son is not allowed to have his technology before he finishes his schoolwork for the day, but once he does finish it, so that I can finish my working day, he is allowed to have that tablet and that Nintendo,\u201d she said. \u201cThat\u2019s a lot of different screen time that we wouldn\u2019t normally allow our children, but I just have to let myself not feel guilty about it.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She added that each parenting style is different.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cThere are some less supportive moms that are judge-y,\u201d Deatherage said. \u201cYou just have to ignore that and do what works for you to get you through the situation. There is no right way.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Through it all, Deatherage said parents should remember they aren\u2019t alone.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIt\u2019s okay to say that you are struggling,\u201d she said. \u201cI think relying on your friends to help you through these difficult times\u201d will be beneficial. \u201cJust remember that you can do it.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Butler said other resources may be available.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cCheck with your company or HR (human resources) department to see what your company provides for support,\u201d she said. \u201cFor instance, I know at Piedmont, we offer an EAP (Employee Assistance Program) plan which is essentially where they will pay for us to get counseling ourselves.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Butler said taking on different responsibilities can be rejuvenating.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIf there is another role that you can possibly switch to for a while, maybe talk to your employer about that,\u201d she said. \u201cMaintain a healthy sleep schedule, try to remain active, get as much vitamin D and sunlight as possible.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">According to Butler, doing these things will help parents focus on their child\u2019s mental health.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cAnytime there is some mood instability, that\u2019s what you want to use as a red sign for you,\u201d Butler said. \u201cYour teenager is going to be different as they continue to grow so there will be some changes in their moods and behaviors but if you have a happy-go-lucky kid and they are typically an extravert then all of a sudden they are isolated and want to stay in their room, this should be a warning sign for you.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Butler added that high-risk behavior, excess sleeping or eating, being withdrawn, complaints of pain, and difficulty concentrating, can be other warning signs.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Piedmont Community Services offers a variety of services to assist families.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cIn the Martinsville office, we offer psychotherapy, which is individual counseling for adults and youth as well,\u201d Butler said. \u201cWe offer psychiatric services where you can see a psychiatrist for medication management, case management services which are geared towards helping consumers with resources in the community,\u201d substance-abuse services and peer support.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Raynor said PCS has developed new ways to reach adolescents.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cOne of our newest programs is Youth Mobile Crisis. It is designed for kids that need more intensive treatment than outpatient therapy which is maybe weekly or bi-weekly,\u201d she said.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Raynor said it helps reach \u201ckids that are maybe having some active self-harm like cutting behavior\u201d or \u201ckids that are having that kind or risky behavior and aren\u2019t meeting that criteria they would need to get an inpatient stay at a hospital.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">She said Youth Mobile Crisis allows for daily check-ins with struggling youngsters.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cSomeone sees them every day,\u201d Raynor said. \u201cIt can be in the community, school or their home. What I like about this program is it is really good for kids who don\u2019t do well in traditional office-based settings. The idea is you meet the kid where they are and help stabilize them in their own setting.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">As schools start to return to hybrid instruction, Butler said PCS is adjusting to meet the emotional needs of students.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cWe are trying to hire and staff more counselors because we know there is going to be a need from the schools,\u201d Butler said. \u201cWe know we are going to get tons of referrals, so Piedmont is considering all these changes as well and trying to make sure we are staffed to provide those services whether it is in the school, as they allow us to, or if it\u2019s from a telehealth perspective to make sure they have that support.\u201d\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>