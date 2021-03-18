<div><p><img class="size-full wp-image-50816 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/closing-down-stamp-clip-art-vector_gg66135588-1.jpg" alt="" width="239" height="170">HanesBrands Inc. intimate apparel manufacturing facility in Woolwine is slated to close later this year, according to Kirk Saville, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Communications.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur 140 Woolwine associates have done an outstanding job, but we can no longer operate the plant in a cost-competitive manner,\u201d Saville said in an emailed statement.<\/p>\n<p>He did not specify whether those affected hold full- or part-time positions.<\/p>\n<p>However, \u201cwe expect to offer positions to all interested associates at the company\u2019s nearby Martinsville, Virginia, distribution center,\u201d Saville said of the company\u2019s facility on Beaver Creek Drive.<\/p>\n<p>For those who do not wish to accept roles in Martinsville, \u201cwe will provide separation benefits and career transition assistance,\u201d he added.<\/p>\n<p>The company plans to sell the property in Woolwine, according to Saville. Production will be transferred to other HanesBrands facilities.<\/p>\n<p>Saville did not offer a date of closure, but some employees on social media noted a closing date of July 31.<\/p>\n<p>(This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.)<\/p>\n<div class="shared-counts-wrap after_content style-classic"><\/div>\n<div class="shared-counts-wrap after_content style-classic"><\/div><\/div>