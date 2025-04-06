By BYRON KERR Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood hit a two-run double over center fielder Alek Thomas in a three-run first inning and Josh Bell tripled for the third time since 2022, helping the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 Saturday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Mitchell Parker (2-0) allowed one run, two hits and four walks over six innings and Kyle Finnegan got his second save, giving up Thomas’ RBI single. Catcher Riley Adams caught Thomas attempting to steal second base for the final out.

Second baseman Tim Tawa, called up by Arizona after Ketel Marte’s hamstring injury, was 1 for 3 in his major league debut. Tawa, who turns 26 on Monday, singled to left in his first at-bat leading off the third, walked in the sixth and scored on Randal Grichuk’s single, then hit into a run-scoring forceout in the seventh.

Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1) allowed four runs and five hits in five innings, striking out 12 for the first time since Sept. 14, 2019, for Boston against the Philadelphia.

Arizona did not homer in a game for the first time this season.

Key Moment

Nationals reliever Jose A. Ferrer retired Corbin Carroll, the only batter he faced, on an inning-ending flyout with two on in the seventh to preserve a 4-2 lead.

Key Stat

Rodriguez, who turns 32 Monday, had not allowed a run in three previous appearances against Washington, all at Nationals Park.

Up Next

Diamondbacks RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 4.15 ERA) and Nationals RHP Trevor Williams (0-0, 5.40) start Sunday’s series finale.

