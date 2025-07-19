By Charles Young, WV News

MINERAL WELLS (WV News) — Wood County will receive nearly $200,000 to fund a site preparation project and a utility upgrade project, Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday.

The Wood County Development Authority will get $150,000 through the Ready Sites Program to begin the process of developing a pair of commercial properties. Additionally, the Wood County Solid Waste Authority will get $37,000 to finance needed improvements.

The funds to the Development Authority will “jump start” a project aimed at getting new businesses to locate on the Athey Property and in the Polymer Alliance Zone Industrial Park, Morrisey said.

“The goal for both of these properties is to attract a manufacturing or industrial entity that’s going to provide high-paying jobs for this area,” he said.

