<div><p>The White Sulphur Springs City Council was pleased to announce at their regular council meeting that the first-ever WinterFest is coming to downtown WSS this holiday season. With a theme of \u201cShop Small, Shop Local,\u201d businesses will be decked out in holiday garb, while the Emmanuel United Methodist Men will be offering free gift wrapping at the \u201cM\u201d boutique. You can purchase gift wrap and bags at M or bring your own during regular businesses hours and get all your holiday wrapping done.<\/p>\n<p>Gillespie\u2019s Flowers is also participating with their \u201c12 Days of Christmas\u201d Holiday Workshop Series. For 12 days, Gillespie\u2019s will offer educational workshops for a variety of d\u00e9cor including wreaths, Thanksgiving centerpieces, holiday arrangements, and more. You must register to participate, and there is a workshop fee. Call 304-536-1881 or visit www.gillespiesflowers.com\/book-online to reserve a spot, but hurry, as some are already full!<\/p>\n<p>A parade for downtown White Sulphur is also shaping up, and has been scheduled for Dec. 5. More details including the theme, time, etc. will be announced at a later date.<\/p>\n<p>The annual Christmas Decorating Contest will continue this year, a popular event for the town. City Hall will be offering cash prizes to winners, whose houses must be decorated by Dec. 14 for judging. Call City Hall at 304-536-1454 to join in on the fun.<\/p>\n<p>In other news:<\/p>\n<p>Police are investigating after a Roads of Honor Veteran\u2019s flag was found removed from its lamppost and thrown into a garbage can. A concerned citizen noticed the vandalism and reached out to police. Due to the height of the flag, the vandal had to use a ladder to reach it in order to remove it, which was also found at the scene. Unfortunately, the flag was too damaged to be saved.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cAny vandalism is terrible, but to do something to a flag that honors a veteran is just\u2026 I wasn\u2019t raised that way, so I don\u2019t understand,\u201d said Mayor Bruce Bowling.<\/p>\n<p>While only one vandalized flag was found, police have assured that they will be on the lookout for any suspicious activity. Funds have already been secured to ensure the flag will be replaced.<\/p>\n<p>~~~<\/p>\n<p>City Hall will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash pickup for both Thursday and Friday will be collected Friday, Nov. 27.<\/p><\/div>