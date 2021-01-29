Schools to operate virtually Friday
Patrick schools will operate virtually tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 29
Patrick schools will operate virtually tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 29
Due to impending wintry weather, Patrick County Public Schools will be on a virtual schedule tomorrow, January 28. Meal pick...
With winter weather anticipated to impact portions of western Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising drivers to...
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m....
Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is now open for those in Tier 1B. Links for electronic pre-registration are available on...
“Sunbonnet Sue” from Treasures of the Vault. The Virginia Quilt Museum is opening for the 2021 season with four new...
© 2020 Mountain Media, LLC