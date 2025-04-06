WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Winners of the 2024 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards were announced April 5 at the Awards Luncheon and Annual Membership Meeting at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Thirty-four news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 611 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2024.

Mark Spain, longtime anchor of WSET-TV in Lynchburg, Va., was honored posthumously with The Associated Press Robert Gallimore Distinguished Service Award. Spain, who spent a decade at the Lynchburg station and more than 40 in the journalism business, died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 64 last December.

The West Virginia Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Randy Yohe, the Marshall/Huntington bureau chief for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Yohe began his career 37 years ago at WSAZ-TV in Charleston, W.Va.

The VAPB also awarded two $2000 scholarships to students majoring in media and broadcast journalism: Claudia Di Lima of West Virginia University and Morgan Norris of Hampton University.

The VAPB is an independent association comprised of local members of The Associated Press, a not-for-profit news cooperative that represents thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations across the United States.

Winners in the 2024 Virginias AP Broadcasters Contest: COMBINED DIVISION (TV/RADIO):

Best Podcast-Audio: First, Trey Kay and Amy Eddings, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Us & Them: The Geography of Abortion”; Second, Julia White and Harper Emch, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Crime in the Coalfields.”

TVI/LARGE MARKET:

Best Spot News: First, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “April Flooding”; Second, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA, “Virginia Tornadoes.”

Best Continuing News: First, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “The Tragic Case of Kyneddi Miller”; Second, Isabella Ledonne, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Clay Corner Inn.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, Eric Johnson and Brooke Leonard, WSLS-TV, Roanoke, VA.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Janet Roach and Adrian Guerra, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Roots Recovered — Reclaiming Our Names”; Second, Melissa Gaona, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Silent No More.”

Best Light Feature: First, Greg McQuade and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Nostalgia at Your Fingertips”; Second, Greg McQuade and Joe Valdez, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “A Need for Speed.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Pat Simon, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “Son of D-Day Hero Honors WWII Veterans”; Second, Mike Bergazzi, Curtis Akers and Jon Burkett, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “A Miracle at Taco Bell.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Lane Casadonte and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Prince George Football: Changing the Culture”; Second, Madison Moore and Brad Vassar, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “Olympian Returns to Her Roots.”

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter: First, Anna Saunders, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV; Second, AJ Nwoko, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA.

Best Reporter: First, Alexia Stanbridge, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA; Second, Kelsey Childress, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA.

Best Daily News Report (Single Shift): First, Elizabeth Holmes and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Anything Is Possible: HARP Program Helping People Get Sober”; Second, Pat Simon, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “Congressional Deadline: Veterans’ Benefits at Risk.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Pat Simon, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “West Virginians Remember Dangerous Chemical Spill 10 Years Later”; Second, Andy Fox, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Eyesores on Our Rivers.”

Best Spot News Photography: First, Will Hicks, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “It’s a Total Loss”; Second, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “VCU Protests.”

Best Feature Photography: First, Greg McQuade and Enza Marcy, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Sophie’s Linocut: Finding Old School Relief in Linoleum”; Second, Enza Marcy and Greg McQuade, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Jamestown in Jeopardy: Drowning America’s Birthplace.”

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, WTKR/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Tragedy at the Fishing Pier”; Second, Leslie Rubin, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “The Wolf of West Virginia.”

Best Investigative Reporting: First, Rachel DePompa, Dan Heffner and Daniela Molina, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “On Your Side Investigators Data Driven”; Second, Leslie Rubin, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Who Failed Kyneddi Miller?”

Best Website: First, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, Patriceia Beckford, Christopher Collette and Kathleen Lundy, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA.

Best News Promo: First, Heather Riekers, Francesca Starr and Malcolm Key, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Baking Memories for Kids”; Second, Patrick Tonkinson, Bob Boegershausen and David Stotts, WTKR/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Virginia Beach Tornado: One Year Later.”

Best Station Promo: First, David Stotts and Rob Byrne, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Giving You a Voice”; Second, Patrick Tonkinson, Brooke Lyonnais and Kemi Dele-Michael, WTKR/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Back to School.”

Best Newscast: First, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA, “VCU Protest Aftermath”; Second, Sarah Mickle, Mike Bergazzi and Curtis Akers, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Election Day.”

Best Weathercast: First, Spencer Adkins, Bryan Hughes and Chris Knoll, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “April 2nd Tornadoes”; Second, Doug Harlow, Brandon Lawson and Brandon Stover, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “April 2nd Tornadoes.”

Best Weathercaster: First, Steve Fundaro, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA; Second, George Flickinger, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA.

Best TV News Anchor: First, Mark Spain, WSET-TV, Lynchburg, VA; Second, Aesia Toliver, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA.

Best TV Sports Anchor: First, Nolan Knight, WRIC-TV, Richmond, VA; Second, Mark Martin, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV.

Best Producer: First, Mike Bergazzi, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “Gaston at 20: The Unforgettable Flood”; Second, Alexander Powell, WDBJ-TV, Roanoke, VA, “Major Shakeup in Roanoke Leadership.”

Best Team News Coverage: First, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “April Tornadoes”; Second, Kyle Johnson and Dan Kennedy, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Cory Bigsby Verdict.”

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Greg McQuade and Cole Pearson, WTVR-TV, Richmond, VA, “The Lady’s Slipper: Breaking Barriers and Making Waves”; Second, Tom Schaad and Chris Wynn, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “POWs on the Homefront.”

Best Mountain State Heritage: First, Brad Rice, WCHS-TV, Charleston, WV, “Traveling West Virginia”; Second, Pat Simon, WOWK-TV, Charleston, WV, “Booker T. Washington: Creating the Black Middle Class.”

Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: First, Eugene Daniel, WVEC-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Izzie’s Field”; Second, Frank Jones, Jasmine Turner and JW Barnes, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA, “Black History Month.”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, Kurt Williams, Mackenzie Moody and Nicole Hare-Hill, WTKR/WGNT-TV, Norfolk, VA, “Don’t Fear the Finger! A Journey Through Prostate Cancer”; Second, Kiahnna Patterson, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA, “Domestic Violence: Break the Cycle.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, WAVY-TV, Hampton Roads, VA; Second, Frank Jones, WWBT-TV, Richmond, VA.

TVII/SMALL MARKET:

Best Spot News: First, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Helene Hits”; Second, Maggie Glass, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Wildfire Evacuations.”

Best Continuing News: First, Tanner Gilmartin, John Blashke and Chris Yost, WDTV-TV, Bridgeport, WV, “Monongah Police Chief Pulls Gun on Woman in Traffic Stop Gone Wrong”; Second, WTAP-TV, Parkersburg, WV, “April Flooding in the Mid-Ohio Valley.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, WV; Second, Rob Metzger, Jack Hillgrove and Bill Phillips, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Ryan Renfro and Jon Chrisawn, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Strikes and Solidarity in Southwest Virginia”; Second, Yannia Nordelo, Troy Prater and Jason Hutchinson, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Impact Plastics Deaths.”

Best Light Feature: First, Alan Dye, WDTV-TV, Bridgeport, WV, “The Mystery of the Talking Dollar Bill”; Second, Andrew McClung, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Boone Back on the Job.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Sam Gorski, WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, WV, “Lewis County Animal Cruelty”; Second, Tanner Gilmartin, WDTV-TV, Bridgeport, WV, “Meet the Man Pretending to be a Young Girl Online to Put Sex Predators in Jail.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Mark Altman and Sean Petraitis, WVU News, Morgantown, WV, “Bridge Day — Mountaineer Playbook”; Second, Jarvis Haren, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Local Cornhole Player Aims Big.”

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter: First, Sarah Allen, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA; Second, Matt Cassada, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV.

Best Reporter: First, Caleb Perhne, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA; Second, Matt Cassada, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV.

Best Daily News Report (Single Shift): First, Kristen Quon and Ryan Renfro, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Swept Away”; Second, Maggie Glass, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Supply Airlift for Hurricane Helene.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Andrew McClung, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “The Good Stuff”; Second, Grant Coleman, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Agriculture and Weather.”

Best Spot News Photography: First, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Helene’s Wrath”; Second, Jessica Nuzzo, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Mercer Street Fire.”

Best Feature Photography: First, David Mott, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Hotdogs and Hooplah”; Second, Jessica Nuzzo, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Wurlitzer Breathes New Life.”

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, WV, “2024 Backyard Brawl”; Second, Michael Russo, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Fishersville Kidnapping.”

Best Investigative Reporting: First, Jessica Farrish, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Quantez Burks Murder Investigation”; Second, Caleb Perhne, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA, “Carter County Election Officials Give Dozens Wrong Ballot.”

Best Website: First, Brandon Eanes, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV; Second, Michael Russo, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

Best News Promo: First, David Mott, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Show You Where.”

Best Station Promo: First, Alex De Montbel and Joey Kinsley, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “20th Anniversary”; Second, Aaron Sudderth, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV.

Best Newscast: First, Tygra de Mello, Kayvon Ezami and Chad Merrill, WOAY-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Oak Hill, WV, “Oak Hill High School Holds First Home Playoff Game in Two Decades”; Second, Hailey Wilt and Hailey Joyce, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Decision 2024.”

Best Weathercast: First, Jeff Oechslein, Nathan Shutt and Amanda Verrier, WTOV-TV, Wheeling, WV, “April Flooding”; Second, Jeffrey Hoole and Tim Cha, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Pre-Helene Tornado Coverage.”

Best Weathercaster: First, Jeffrey Hoole, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV; Second, Katherine Thompson, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV.

Best TV News Anchor: First, Preston Ayres, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA; Second, Joshua Bolden, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV.

Best TV Sports Anchor: First, Jarvis Haren, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, Heather Williams, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA.

Best Producer: First, Caleb Perhne, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA; Second, Ethan Estrem, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA.

Best Team News Coverage: First, Ric Young, Alexia Williams and Travis Koshko, WCAV-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Spring Fires”; Second, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “April Tornadoes.”

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Kayla Tinsley, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “The Journey.”

Best Mountain State Heritage: First, Bradley Wells, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Fly Fishing”; Second, Joshua Bolden and Jessica Nuzzo, WVVA-TV, Bluefield, WV, “Coal for Christmas.”

Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: First, Noah Harrison, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA, “Breaking Ceilings at City Hall and in the White House”; Second, Gabby Womack, WVIR-TV, Charlottesville, VA, “Anniversary of Legalization of Same Sex Marriages.”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, WVNS-TV, Beckley-Bluefield-Lewisburg, WV, “Severe Weather Awareness Week”; Second, Rodney Lamp (WBOY) and Amanda Barren (WOWK), WBOY-TV, Clarksburg, WV, “The Faces of Fentanyl: Attacking the Fentanyl Crisis.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, VA; Second, WCYB-TV, Bristol, VA.

RADIO I/METRO:

Best Spot News: First, Briana Heaney, Jack Walker and Caelan Bailey, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “De Soto Arrested”; Second, Nick Gilmore, Roxy Todd and Craig Wright, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Hurricane Helene.”

Best Continuing News: First, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Red Onion”; Second, Emily Rice, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Early Data Shows Dramatic Fall in Overdose Death Rates; Advocates Advise Caution.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Randy Leftwich, Greg Roberts and Leonard Wheeler, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA; Second, Sean Kelly and Ben Cower, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Todd Melby and Trey Kay, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Us & Them: Another Small Town Paper Down”; Second, Megan Pauly, Jahd Khalil and Whittney Evans, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Protest Policies at Virginia’s Colleges.”

Best Light Feature: First, Briana Heaney, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Bigfoot Festival Draws Thousands to Sutton”; Second, Roxy Todd, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Afghan Refugees.”

Best Serious Feature: First, Katherine Hafner, WHRO-FM, Norfolk, VA, “Researchers Look to Virginia’s Barrier Islands for Answers to Climate Change”; Second, Briana Heaney, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Residents Along Contaminated Creek Just Want Clean Water.”

Best Sports Feature: First, Connor Worley, WHRO-FM, Norfolk, VA, “The Legacy of the 1974-75 Old Dominion Monarchs”; Second, Greg Roberts, Randy Leftwich and Bryan Stinespring, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA, “Roanoke College Football Looking to Build a Gridiron Tradition.”

Best Use of Sound: First, Cianna Morales, WHRO-FM, Norfolk, VA, “Restoring Voting Rights in Virginia With Fish as the Bait”; Second, Emily Rice, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “West Virginia’s Vaccine Divide.”

Best Sports Play-by-Play: First, Ray Rynearson, Johnathan Edwards and Ben Cower, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “Marshall Baseball vs Manhattan”; Second, Ben Anderson, Ben Westfall and Anthony Doria, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV, “Marshall WBB vs Jacksonville.”

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter: First, Patrick Larsen, VPM News, Richmond, VA; Second, Jack Walker, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV.

Best Reporter: First, Jahd Khalil, VPM News, Richmond, VA; Second, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA.

Best Talk Show: First, Mari White, Brian Weigand and Anthony “Biscuit” McAvoy, WLNI-FM, Lynchburg, VA, “The Morningline.”

Best QA (One-on-One) Interview: First, Gene Marrano, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA, “The Mysterious Mrs. Nixon – A Closer Look at a Misunderstood First Lady”; Second, Dave Cantor and Whittney Evans, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “How Virginia Plays Into the History of Campaign Finance Laws.”

Best Specialty Reporting: First, Sandy Hausman, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Criminal Justice Reporting”; Second, Ian Price, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA, “Cannabis Policy and Public Impact in Virginia.”

Best Multi-Platform Story: First, Chris Schulz, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Elkins Cultural Series Brings Native Voices Home”; Second, Briana Heaney, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Childcare Centers Want Change; Officials Unsure What That Looks Like.”

Best Website: First, Emma Gallus, Shane Darling and John Boggess, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV; Second, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV.

Best Newscast: First, Craig Wright, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA; Second, Maria Young and Teresa Wills, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Addressing Risky Behavior and the Logistics of Search and Rescue.”

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Craig Wright, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA; Second, Emma Johnson, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.

Best Radio Sports Anchor: First, Dennis Carter, WLNI-FM, Lynchburg, VA; Second, Ben Cower, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV.

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Roxy Todd, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Virginia’s Wild Caves”; Second, Megan Pauly and Shaban Athuman, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Prince Edward Schools That Helped Usher in Brown vs Board Still in Disrepair.”

Best Mountain State Heritage: First, Clara Haizlett, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Chair Caning Provides Employment and Community for Folks With Visual Impairments in Wheeling, W.Va.”; Second, Zack Harold, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Retirement of Longtime Captain Begins New Chapter in Sistersville Ferry’s Long History.”

Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: First, Samantha Gattsek and Trey Kay, WVPB-FM, Charleston, WV, “Us & Them — Is the Playing Field Fair?”; Second, Brad Kutner, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA, “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, Gene Marrano, WFIR-AM/FM, Roanoke, VA, “The Culture Calendar”; Second, Dave Cantor and Shaban Athuman, VPM News, Richmond, VA, “Richmond City’s Meals Tax.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, Emma Johnson and Luke Hamilton, WMUL-FM, Huntington, WV; Second, WVTF-FM, Roanoke, VA.

RADIO II/NON-METRO:

Best Spot News: First, Jay Hart, Jaclyn Piermarini and Jay James, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Jackson-Via Morning Drop-off Fire.”

Best Continuing News: First, Michael Guthrie, Jay Hart and Dori Zook, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Habitat Purchases Carlton Mobile Home Park Toward Affordable Housing.”

Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias: First, Luke Neer, Adam Hawes and Marshall LeMert, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA.

Best Documentary or In-Depth: First, Michael Guthrie, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Deep Dive Habitat Purchase of Carlton Mobile Home Park.”

Best Sports Play-by-Play: First, Luke Neer, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “UVA Lacrosse Wins.”

Best Talk Show: First, Rob Schilling, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “The Schilling Show.”

Best Website: First, Jaclyn Piermarini and Olivia Davis, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “One-Stop Shop for Everything Local.”

Best Newscast: First, Marshall LeMert, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Local From All Around the State.”

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Dori Zook, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Wherever You’re At!”

Best Radio Sports Anchor: First, Luke Neer, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA.

Best Old Dominion Heritage: First, Rob Schilling and Lunelle Siegel, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Defend Arlington.”

Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: First, Rob Schilling and Matan Goldstein, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “Antisemitism on UVA Grounds”; Second, Michael Guthrie and Yolunda Harrell, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “New Hill Development Means Business.”

Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism: First, Rob Schilling, Sean Reeves and Kaki Dimock, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA, “HART Crisis Team in Albemarle County.”

Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias: First, Jay Hart, Dori Zook and Marshall LeMert, WINA-AM/FM, Charlottesville, VA.