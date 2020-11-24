The Blue Ridge Nursing Center in Stuart won first place in the county’s first Scarecrow Contest.

The Patrick County Treasurer’s Office came in second place, and Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County was the third-place winner.

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce sponsored the contest in October, and invited businesses, churches, organizations, and individuals to enter by creating and decorating scarecrow exhibits.

Votes were tallied for winners based on the most likes, comments and shares via the chamber’s social media page.

“There were more than 75 amazing and creative exhibits” throughout the county, said Rebecca Adcock, executive director of the chamber. “Congratulations to all our winners and congratulations to all our entries for the wonderful participation.”

She added the chamber received an overwhelming response to the contest, with more than 4,000 likes, shares, and positive comments on Facebook, and many phone calls to the chamber office.

Adcock said comments included, “’We are so appreciative to the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring this great and fun project throughout Patrick County. Not only was this a way to encourage businesses and individuals to be creative and competitive, but also to be unified. It brought a bright spot in a very unusual year amidst the COVID-19 crisis.’”

While the winners were limited to only the top three vote getters, “all entries are winners,” Adcock said. “Kudos, Patrick County.”

