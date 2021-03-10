<div><figure id="attachment_50547" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-50547" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-50547 size-large" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Williams-1024x683.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="683" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Williams-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Williams-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Williams-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Williams-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Williams-2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/03\/Williams-600x400.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-50547" class="wp-caption-text">Williams to wrestle for King University<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>By Ashlee Mullis<\/p>\n<p>Patrick County High School senior Darious Williams recently signed his letter of intent to wrestle for the King University Tornadoes.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cI chose King for their academics, and they have a really good wrestling program.\u00a0 It has a beautiful campus, they have a really good math and science program, and it is small,\u201d Williams said.<\/p>\n<p>In attendance at the signing were (front row, from left) father Derrick Williams, Darious Williams, and mother Andrea Williams.\u00a0 (Back row, from left) PCHS Assistant Coach Chad Lange, PCHS Head Coach Tim Lawson, PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris, PCHS Principal Trey Cox.<\/p><\/div>