Lewisburg-William “Bill” Preston Patton, 86, passed away after a brief illness Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Oxford, MS.

He was born Sept. 22, 1934, in Renick to the late William Preston and Ruth Spencer Patton.

After graduating from Alderson High School, Bill attended Berea College and graduated from West Virginia University. He remained an avid Mountaineer fan. While teaching in Pocahontas County, he met the other single teacher, Carolyn Feagans. They were happily married for 41 years until her death.

Bill worked as administrator for Farmers Home Administration, personnel manager at Kellwood Manufacturing, probation officer in Roane County and guidance counselor at Spencer High School. Bill was an elder and active member of the Spencer Presbyterian Church, member of the Jaycees (and contender in the Lucky Legs Contest). His volunteer contributions included working on the planning phase of Marcap Manor, serving on the boards of Roane County Family Health Care and Roane Solid Waste Authority, and being a volunteer ambulance driver. After his wife’s death, Bill returned to Greenbrier County, became a master gardener, and joined the Lewisburg United Methodist Church. He was a kind and gentle soul who cared about and took care of others, except only when cards or board games were played – diversions that awakened a fierce warrior within him.

Family and friends were most important to Bill. He leaves children, Charlotte Patton Parks (Paul) of Oxford, MS and Drew Patton (Kelli) of Spencer, WV; grandchildren, Natalie and Rachel Parks and Preston and Sawyer Patton; and former wife and friend-to-the-end Phyllis Crickenberger. He also leaves his sister, Margaret Kellison; niece, Donna Kellison; first cousins Linda and Brenda Spencer to whom he was especially close; as well as many other cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Spencer Presbyterian Church or Lewisburg United Methodist Church.